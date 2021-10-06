'Emphasis to be laid on the popularisation of Tulu'

A meeting of the leaders of various Tulu organisations including Zilla Tuluvere Janapada Koota was held in Madikeri.

Zilla Janapada Koota president B B Aithappa Rai said that 13 Tulu speaking communities will be brought under a single roof and emphasis will be laid on the development of the language.

The Koota will lend cooperation to the Tulu speaking people, to script success in their respective fields. Efforts will be made to popularise Tulu, he said.

Association district vice president B Y Ananda Raghu said that the association will strive towards preserving Tulu culture, tradition and language.

He felt that there is a need to unite the Tulu speaking people at villages and hobli levels.

All 13 Tulu speaking communities should be treated equally, he said.

Zilla Janapada Koota general secretary P M Ravi said that the Koota and Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy will honour Tulu achievers, during a programme to be held in Madikeri next month.

Association honorary president Shekhar Bhandary and district honourary advisor Balakrishna Rai also spoke on the occasion.

Office-bearers elected

P M Ravi was elected as the general secretary for the second term, while Satish Kunder and B S Anand were elected as the secretaries. Prabhu Rai was elected as the treasurer.

Vijayalakshmi Ravi Shetty was elected as the vice president of the district women’s cell of Janapada Koota and Ramakrishna Hebbar was elected as the district vice president of the association.

Rajiv Sulochana was elected as the district organising secretary.

M D Suresh and Prasad Biligeri were elected as the president and convener of the taluk unit respectively.

Arun Shetty was elected as the president of the Madikeri city unit.