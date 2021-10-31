Employees accused of committing financial fraud

Employees accused of committing financial fraud

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Oct 31 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 00:56 ist

Employees of a financial firm near Doddatti Chowki near Virajpet town, have allegedly cheated the organisation of lakhs of rupees.

The accused, Vinod, a resident of Manandavadi, Kerala, the manager of Virajpet branch and Jayaprasad, a resident of Periyapattana, have been arrested.

The financial fraud came to light when some customers of the firm came to withdraw the money they had invested.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

financial fraud
employees arrested
judicial custody
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

G20 leaders toss coins into Rome's Trevi fountain

G20 leaders toss coins into Rome's Trevi fountain

UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen

UK considers the unthinkable: Life after the Queen

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

 