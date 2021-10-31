Employees accused of committing financial fraud

Employees of a financial firm near Doddatti Chowki near Virajpet town, have allegedly cheated the organisation of lakhs of rupees.

The accused, Vinod, a resident of Manandavadi, Kerala, the manager of Virajpet branch and Jayaprasad, a resident of Periyapattana, have been arrested.

The financial fraud came to light when some customers of the firm came to withdraw the money they had invested.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.