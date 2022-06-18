Endo victim excels against all odds

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 18 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 23:41 ist
Apeksha U

Apeksha U, an endosulfan sufferer, scored first class marks (421) in her II PUC (arts) examinations.

She is a student of Seva Bharati's Vidya Chethana School in Ramakunja in Kadaba taluk. She wrote the examinations at Uppinangady Government PU College, with the help of her scribe Shwetha.

Apeksha is a resident of Golithottu and is the daughter of Upendra Acharya and Shobha. Upendra, who until recently was working as a goldsmith, is now without work and stays at home.

Apeksha, who is keen on pursuing her education against all odds, hopes on enrolling to a degree course as a private candidate.

