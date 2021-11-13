Enrol children in govt schools, says BEO

Enrol children in govt schools, says BEO

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Nov 13 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 23:01 ist
M V Sharath from Embitel Technologies India Pvt Ltd hands over a laptop to Government Higher Primary School teachers in Valnur Thyagathur.

Government schools are imparting quality education to children and are competing with private schools. Parents should enrol their children in government schools, said Somwarpet BEO H K Pandu.

He was speaking after distributing computers handed over by Embitel Technologies India Pvt Ltd to Government Higher Primary School in Valnur Thyagathur.

He said teachers are working on the smart class concept. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and financial distress, many parents are enrolling their children in government schools.

Computers worth Rs 5 lakh have been donated by Embitel Technologies to the school. Headteacher H K Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Embitel Technologies has donated two laptops, a smart class projector, a wall screen, eight magnetic green boards, three desktops, one printer and 200 books to the library.

