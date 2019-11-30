‘Ensure no water shortage during summer’

Madikeri Taluk Panchayat EO P Lakshmi directed the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of water during peak summer.

Speaking at taluk panchayat meeting chaired by taluk panchayat president Tekkade Shobha Mohan on Saturday, she said water should be supplied effectively in the taluk. The officials should visit the spot where there is acute water shortage. An action plan should be prepared to supply water to the habitations.

Horticulture department officer Chandrashekar said that training in mushroom cultivation will be organised shortly. Financial assistance is provided under horticulture mission to take up mushroom cultivation.

Zilla Panchayat Engineering division Executive Engineer Srikantaiah said that the government has released Rs 18 crore to repair the damaged road, and bridges. An action plan has been prepared and submitted to the government for

approval.

He said Nabard has given approval for the construction of a bridge at a cost of Rs 4.15 crore.

Health officer Dr Gopinath said that the school vaccination programme will be implemented in the schools to vaccinate students. There is a shortage of 17 MBBS doctors in the district.