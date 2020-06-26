Entry restricted to Mrityunjaya temple

Based on the demand by the villagers of Badagarakeri, the managing committee of Mrityunjaya Temple has imposed restrictions on the entry of devotees to the temple.

There has been an increase in the number of devotees visiting Mrityunjaya temple in the southern parts of Kodagu after the lockdown was relaxed.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases, the villagers urged the managing committee of the temple to restrict the entry of devotees into the temple. Therefore, the management has decided to restrict the entry of devotees into the temple, for the next couple of days.

A decision on the relaxation of the rule will be taken after the Covid-19 situation comes under control, stated the temple committee.