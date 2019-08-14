Even after a year, calamity victims yet to get houses

The natural calamity victims who had lost houses in the flood and landslides last year in Kodagu are yet to get a roof over their head from the government.

Though houses are constructed at three locations in Kodagu, not even a single house is handed over to the victims. Those who have lost their houses are still living in rented houses.

The work on 35 houses in Karnangeri and 80 in Made has been completed. The houses have been allotted to 115 beneficiaries by picking lottery. As basic facilities are yet to be provided to these houses, the houses have not been handed over to them.

It was planned to hand over 150 houses in the first phase by July end. However, due to sudden political developments in the state, houses could not be handed over to the victims, said an officer to DH.

In 2018, Kodagu had received the highest rainfall in the last 118 years. Several villages in 34 gram panchayat jurisdictions were affected. As per the NDRF guidelines, compensation was distributed for loss of crops and lives. However, the victims who have been waiting for the house are a disappointed lot.

The unit cost of each house was Rs 9.85 lakh and the work was flagged off on December 7. The then state government had promised to complete the houses within three months using the latest technology. Unfortunately, even after eight months of commencement of the work, the houses are yet to reach the victims.

In the first phase, Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation had constructed 433 houses, of which 150 houses are ready to be occupied.

Infosys Foundation is also constructing 200 houses. The corporation had proposed to construct 200 houses at Biligiri and Galibeedu in the second phase. However, the works have not commenced so far. About 52 victims who are constructing houses on their own land will get Rs 9.85 lakh from the district administration in three phases. A few have started the work on houses, said a Housing Corporation officer.

Red alert

The IMD has issued a red alert in Kodagu on August 15 and an orange alert for August 16.

The district administration has appealed to those residing in the hilly ranges and foothills to shift to safer locations.

The appearance of a chasm on Ayyappabetta in Virajpet has created fear among the residents. All the residents in and around the area were shifted to safer areas on Wednesday.

Another body found

The body of a male person was traced at the landslide site at Thora in Village. With this, the number of deceased in the flood and landslides in Kodagu has risen to 10. As many as six people are still missing in Thora. The NDRF personnel and police are carrying out search operations for the last six days.