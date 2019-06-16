‘EVM’ used to elect school parliament in Moodbidri

To create awareness on electioneering, Jain High School in Moodbidri used an EVM (electronic voting machine), developed by SDM Polytechnic Innovative Club, to elect the school parliament recently.

The contesting students were also allowed to campaign to seek vote from their fellow students for three days. Contestant Adithi was allotted the symbol of pile of books, watch for Manith, umbrella for Nidarsh and cycle for Praneeth.

The teachers had even conducted a mock poll to ensure that EVM was functioning. The ink was also applied on the finger of the voters. In fact, even NOTA option was also given to the students. As many as 26 students had exercised NOTA votes. Out of 643 students from class 8 to 10, a total of 610 students (94.86%) had exercised their franchise.

By securing 233 votes, Manith was elected as the school pupil leader while Praneeth was elected as Assistant School Pupil Leader (203 votes). Adithi who had polled 136 votes was elected as Opposition leader. Jain High School Headmaster Muniraja Renjala said, “The EVM was used to ensure that the schoolchildren take part in election process without any apprehensions when they attain the age of 18.”