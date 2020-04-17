Excise officers suspended

In connection with the scuffle between two officers from the Excise department in Somwarpet on Wednesday, the State Commissioner of Excise has issued orders suspending both the officials.
Somwarpet Sub Division Excise Sub Inspector H S Shivappa and Excise Inspector M Nataraj have been suspended till further orders. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against both, said Kodagu district Excise department Deputy Commissioner P Bindushree.
China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?
Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws
Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump
2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian
Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown
USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use
Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week