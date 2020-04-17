Excise officers suspended

In connection with the scuffle between two officers from the Excise department in Somwarpet on Wednesday, the State Commissioner of Excise has issued orders suspending both the officials.

Somwarpet Sub Division Excise Sub Inspector H S Shivappa and Excise Inspector M Nataraj have been suspended till further orders. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against both, said Kodagu district Excise department Deputy Commissioner P Bindushree.