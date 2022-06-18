Expo of masks to end today

Exhibition of masks to end today

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 18 2022, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 00:05 ist
Masks on display at Aditi Art Gallery in Udupi.

There is a need to introduce art forms, which varies from place to place, to the people, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao. 

He praised Aditi Art Gallery for organising an exhibition of masks from over 50 countries of the world at the art gallery in Kunjibettu.

"Mask or a second face is an object worn on the face, typically for disguise, performance or entertainment. The intention of organising the exhibition was to spread awareness about this enigmatic world of masks," said Managing Trustee of Aditi Gallery Kiran Acharya.

Art promoter Aravinda Vyasaraya Ballal said that Aditi Art Gallery has been providing a platform for the promotion of art.

It is laudable that Dr Acharya has collected masks from various parts of the world, he added.

The exhibition will end on June 19. Bhairava wooden mask from Bhutan, wooden mask from Manipura, Yakshagana mask of coastal belt, Patachitra mask of Odisha, and others attracted the attention of visitors to the gallery.

