Extension block of Sri Krishna Balanikethana inaugurated

Extension block of Sri Krishna Balanikethana opened

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 15 2022, 00:20 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 00:49 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives prasadam from Paryaya Krishnapura Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami in Udupi.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said service to humanity is service to God (Nara Seva Narayana Seva).

She was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the extension block of Sri Krishna Balanikethana near Kukkikatte, which is being constructed under the MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLADF).

She also praised senior Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami and said that he was a beacon of light for Hindu Dharma.

His sacrifices made him a seer among humans, she added.

The Union finance minister said that initiatives taken by Pejawar seer are a great service to humanity.

The children who are enrolled in Balanikethana are not destitute. They require different types of care. Every child needs individual attention, she added.

She said that Balanikethana’s child helpline is a direct fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of reaching out to women and children in need.

Nirmala also expressed her affection for Dakshina Kannada.

The wonderful people who live in the district are enterprising and well-aware of the region’s needs, she said.

The area is known all over the world and people look up to the region with admiration. There is a lot to learn from here, she added.

In response to a question, the minister said that the party high command will finalise her candidature and constituency as her Rajya Sabha tenure will end soon.

