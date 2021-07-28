Farmers in distress with rise in elephant menace

The farmers in Napoklu, Kakkabbe and Kunjila are in distress following the increase in wild elephant menace.

The elephants that stray into villages in search of food have been engaged in damaging standing crops. Coffee, banana and ginger plants have been damaged and the farmers have incurred a huge loss.

Farmer Tholanda Kaverappa from Peroor said, "The banana plantation has been completely damaged by the wild elephants. Herds of elephants have been engaged in damaging crops daily."

The elephants have also damaged electricity poles at the Malemudi Colony in Kunjila. The officials from the forest department should take steps to drive the elephants away. The farmers should be compensated for the loss, said the villagers.

Elephants have also been camping at Naladi in Kakkabbe Gram Panchayat limits.

Fearing an attack, labourers are scared to enter into plantations for work, said Natolanda Poovanna.

The elephants have caused extensive damage in Kokeri. Suitable compensation should be paid for the loss of crops. Even the farmers in Chelavara, Karada and Atapattu villages are encountering the elephant menace frequently, he added.

Sumanth and Biddanda Kushalappa, residents of Kokeri, said, "The government should announce financial assistance for laying solar fence to check the elephant menace. The officials should take steps to cultivate fruit-bearing trees like jack and others inside the forest."