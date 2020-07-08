Farmers prepare for paddy transplantation in Kodagu

Agricultural activities are in full swing in Shanivarasanthe, despite the Covid-19 scare. The district had been experiencing intermittent rain for the last week.

Farmers have tilled their fields to transplant paddy seedlings. Tractors and tillers are seen in the paddy fields in various parts of the district.

Paddy is grown in 250 hectares of land in Shanivarasanthe hobli. The farmers here prefer Intan, Tunga, BNR and Tanu varieties of paddy.

Dundalli village has received an average rainfall of 15 inches.

“There have been good rains in Kajuru, Edehalli, Doddakolattur and Koojageri villages and the transplantation can be done in 15 days,” farmer Chandranna Kajuru said.

He grows Rajamudi variety of paddy.

Another farmer B S Mohan from Doddabilaha village said he is excited for the first transplantation of paddy in the season.

Good showers

Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery and Madikeri received good rain on Wednesday. Only 11 feet are left for the Harangi reservoir to be filled to its brim.

The debris at the place of the landslide on Bhagamandala-Talacauvery road near Cherangala has been cleared, facilitating vehicular movement on the stretch.

Home guards are deployed to handle the flood situation in Bhagamandala. Motorboats are kept ready to shift the people to safer areas.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra visited Bhagamandala and inspected the condition at the area of the landslide.

Siddapura, Nelyahudikeri, Palibetta and neighbouring regions too, received heavy rain. People dwelling on the banks of River Cauvery have been asked to shift to safe locations.

Red alert declared

Following prediction of heavy rain, a red alert has been declared in the hilly regions of Kodagu, a press release from the DC’s office stated.

In case of emergencies, the public may contact the 24x7 toll-free number 08272-221077, or WhatsApp: 8550001077.