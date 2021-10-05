Farmers protest against disconnection of power supply

Condemning the move by CESC of disconnecting the power supply connections to the irrigation pump sets, farmers, under the aegis of various farmer organisations, conducted a protest in Somwarpet on Monday.

The protesters urged authorities to restore the connections to the pump sets again. They formed a human chain at Puttappa Circle on the occasion.

The farmers said that coffee is also a crop that is cultivated by farmers.

“The government should provide free electricity to irrigation pump sets upto 10 HP. Even though free electricity is provided for areca, coconut and other horticultural crops, why the step-motherly attitude towards coffee growers?" they asked and urged the government to waive off the pending electricity bills.

Later, staging a dharna at Jaycee stage, the protesters urged CESC officials to arrive at the spot. When CESC junior engineer Hemanth Kumar came to the venue, the protesters also urged the assistant executive engineer to come to the spot and listen to their woes.

On the demand by the protesters, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan rushed to the spot and said that discussions are being carried out at the government level on providing free electricity to coffee growers.

He meanwhile directed the CESC officials not to disconnect the power connections to the irrigation pump sets.

Raitha Horata Samiti district president Lingeri Rajesh said that the agricultural crops are drying up without water as the power connection to the pump sets of farmers in Aiguru, Ganaguru and Aluru Siddapura Gram Panchayat limits in Somwarpet, have been disconnected. This has created a shortage of drinking water as well.

Samiti convener G M Hoovaiah said “The coffee growers were already affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, floods and untimely rain. If the farmers end their lives due to the harassment by CESC, the CESC officials would be directly responsible for their deaths.”

After taking out a rally to the taluk office, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar, addressed to the chief minister.

The protesters also took out rallies on the main roads of the town and shouted slogans against CESC.

A minute’s silence was observed for the farmers who lost their lives.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha taluk president Dinesh, leaders Chandrashekhar, B P Mogappa, Garaganduru Lakshmana, H R Suresh, Rajappa, Gowdalli Sunil, Dayananda, D S Changappa, Somashekhar and A R Kushalappa were present.