Farmers protest against disconnection of power supply

Condemning the move by the CESC to disconnect electricity connections to farmers pump sets, hundreds of farmers under the aegis of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a protest at General Thimayya Circle in Madikeri.

The move of the CESC was opposed even by the coffee growers by staging a roadblock.

Sangha president Kadyamada Manu Sommaiah said, “The promise of free electricity upto 10 hp pump set has not been fulfilled so far. The government is neglecting the farmers in the district. In addition, the CESC is engaged in disconnecting the power supply to the pump sets. This has been affecting drinking water supply in rural areas.”

The disconnected power supply should be restored within a week, he demanded and warned of intensifying the protest.

“Owing to the unscientific policies of the government, the small growers are in distress. Farmers are yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. In such a scenario, how will the growers pay a huge bill?” he asked.

“Coffee is an annual crop in the district. The growers get the money only after harvesting the coffee and selling it. The CESC should give time till March to pay the electricity bills and no interest should be levied,” he demanded.

Cases are booked against farmers if any wild animals die in the farmland. “What kind of law is this?” he sought to know.

Free electricity should be supplied to farmers pump sets, he added.

Sangha general secretary Sujay Bopaiah said that the small growers are in distress following the disconnection of the power supply to pump sets.

The wild animals and labourers are facing inconvenience with the electricity lines passing through the middle of the coffee estates, he added.

The protesters also staged a protest in front of the CESC office and demanded that the CESC managing director visit the spot.