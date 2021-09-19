Fasal Bima Yojana gets poor response from farmers

Though Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has been implemented across the country since 2016-17, the farmers are not keen on the Fasal Bima Yojana in Kodagu.

Perennial crops are given priority in the district. The growers have been depending on coffee, cardamom and pepper for livelihood in addition to paddy cultivation.

The farmers in Kushalnagar, Koodige, Hebbale, Aluru-Siddapura and Shirangala have been cultivating maize. The PMFBY is applicable only for paddy and maize. As a result, the farmers are not much benefited from the scheme.

Many after calculating the loss and profit are not keen on paying the premium for the insurance.

According to officials from the agriculture department, the PMFBY will come to the rescue of the farmers in case of loss in heavy rainfall, drought and natural calamities.

The registration for the Fasal Bima Yojana for 2021-22 has been completed. Only 222 farmers have registered for the scheme in the district.

Paddy is cultivated on 35,000 hectares of land, while maize is cultivated on 5,000 hectares of land in Kodagu district.

The district had suffered from massive floods and landslides in 2018. Those farmers who had registered for the Fasal Bima Yojana in 2017-18 were eligible for the compensation in 2018. The government had even made a crop insurance scheme mandatory for farmers who avail bank loans. Accordingly, 2,574 farmers who availed loans and 21 farmers who did not avail of loans had registered for the insurance.

As many as 958 farmers had received compensation of Rs 35 lakh. However, later the government relaxed the condition of the insurance scheme. Accordingly, the number of farmers opting for the same declined.

S M Umashankar, a farmer from Shidigalale, said, "I have not opted for Fasal Bima Yojana. I cultivate paddy on my two-acre land. As I have a borewell facility, there is no shortage of water. Not many have opted for the Fasal Bima Yojana in Shanivarasanthe hobli."

Praneeth Kumar, a young farmer from Doddabilaha, said, "I have been engaged in farming under the guidance of my father. I do not have much knowledge of Fasal Bima Yojana. We apply for compensation if the crop is affected by heavy rain and any disease. The Fasal Bima Yojana is not of much benefit to the district."

Bharti AXA General Insurance has been selected for the Fasal Bima Yojana in Kodagu district. A farmer has to pay Rs 688 premium per hectare of paddy cultivated on irrigated land, while for rain-fed paddy cultivation, the insurance amount is Rs 440 per hectare and for maize, it is Rs 400 per hectare, said the officials.

Agriculture department joint director Shabana M Sheikh said, "It is not mandatory to register for insurance. However, it is better if the farmers opt for insurance. They get compensation for the loss of crops."

Fasal Bima Yojana statistics in Kodagu

Year Registered Farmers Farmers who received money Total amount

2016–17 3,420 6 Rs 35,000

2017–18 2,595 958 Rs 35.80 lakh

2018–19 991 140 Rs 10.52 lakh

2019–20 653 62 Rs 4.51 lakh

2020–21 622 142 Rs 12.39 lakh

2021–22 222 --- ---