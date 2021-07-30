Fear grips residents living on river banks during monsoon

The arrival of the monsoon sends shivers to those living on the banks of the river. The flood not only inundates farmland in Cheriyaparambu, Kottamudi, Bolibane, Hoddur, Balamuri but also inundates houses.

During the last monsoon, several people had lost their houses in Cheriyaparambu, while in Emmemadu, seven houses had remained inundated in a flood for several days.

The rain has been affecting paddy cultivation at Tavoor, Korangala, Sannapulikotu, Ayyangeri, Tannimani, Chettimani and other surrounding areas.

The water from the overflowing rivers and rivulets have been damaging the crops and paddy seedlings.

Delay in flyover construction

Further, the slow pace of work on the flyover at Bhagamandala has aggravated the problem during the monsoon.

The contractor of the flyover should have constructed the road and stormwater drains. The incomplete work on the drains has inconvenienced the residents. When it rains, the entire area turns slushy.

Further, the Napoklu hobli has been suffering from disruption in power supply during monsoon frequently. Konanjageri and Nariyandada Gram Panchayats remain in darkness for several days during the monsoon.

It takes more than a week to restore the power supply in Nelaji, Emmemadu, Doddapulikoty and Peroor.

Along with natural calamities, the residents also suffer from the wild elephant menace.

"There is an increase in the number of people residing on the banks of the river at Cheriyaparambu. The River Cauvery gets polluted with the release of untreated wastewater. The government should provide permanent rehabilitation facilities to the residents," said Bethu resident Chokeera Poovappa.

Nariyandada resident Pawan Thotambail said owing to the negligence of CESC, the villages of Cheyyandane, Nariyandada, Kokeri and Chelavara remain in darkness during the monsoon. The students are inconvenienced as they are unable to attend online classes owing to disruption in the power supply.

Mathari Raja, a resident of Bhagamandala, said during last year's landslide at Gajagiri betta, a bridge at Mathari was damaged. A footbridge near Cherangala school was washed away in the flood.

There is a need for a footbridge for the benefit of the residents of Mottana, Kanahithlu and others, he added.