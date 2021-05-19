Fear of floods looms large amid pandemic in Kodagu

The district, which used to welcome rainfall during the monsoon season, is getting jittery during the onset of the season, for the past few years.

The official prediction by the department of meteorology that the monsoon will enter the district on June 1, has created apprehensions in the minds of people.

Cyclone Tauktae has already created problems in the district this time.

Starting from 2018, the rain has been creating havoc in the region. During the last three years, several lives were lost and a huge loss of property took place in the district.

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic added to the misery of people and this year too, the second wave of Covid-19 has been spreading fast.

The citizens said that this time, the rain will make their condition pathetic as they have already been devastated by the pandemic.

Precautionary measures delayed

In the previous years, the district administration, the taluk administration and the Zilla Panchayat planned for the rain relief measures well in advance.

But, this year, the second wave of Covid-19 kept the administration busy and there is hardly any time left for precautionary measures to face the fury of the rain.

The desilting of lakes and drains has not been taken up yet.

Also, the agriculturists, who would otherwise carry out the works such as applying fertilisers to the plants, are left helpless owing to an acute shortage of labourers.

Pre-monsoon works in plantations have come to a standstill. The local labourers hesitate to come to the plantations for work, as the pandemic is spreading fast.

Suresh of Hattihole said that people like him who are residing in hilly regions are having sleepless nights during the rainy season since 2018.

The NDRF team with 20 members, has arrived in the district and has been halting in Maitri Hall.

Streams in spate

Even before the monsoon rain has started, the water level in River Cauvery has risen.

As the district received rain since January, the lakes, streams and canals are full, which may result in floods when the monsoon rain arrives.

Desilting has not been carried out in River Cauvery and the backwaters of Harangi.

There is a huge quantity of silt accumulated in the river, after the landslides near Talacauvery, last year.

Desilting work has not been taken up in Harangi reservoir, which has been a cause of concern for the residents of Kushalnagar.