Federal Bank introduces mobile ATM services

As a part of social commitment in fighting against COVID-19, the Federal Bank has launched a mobile ATM service in Mangaluru.

The service was inaugurated by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde in the presence of Sreekanth K (Deputy Vice President and Regional Head, Mangaluru), Sanjo Joseph (Assistant Vice President and Branch Head, Branch Mangaluru) and Joyson Sidney D’Souza, (Associate Vice President and Branch Head, Branch Kankanady). This will help in delivering banking services at the doorsteps to the people in and around Mangaluru during these times.

The mobile ATM of Federal Bank will be moving in and around Mangaluru City. Apartment owners/associations, societies, companies, residential areas etc can use this facility by contacting 8197731614, 9900554155. General Public having accounts with any bank can withdraw cash from the Federal Bank Mobile ATM.