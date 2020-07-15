Fifth Covid-19 fatality in Udupi

The district recorded the fifth Covid-19 death with the death of an 82-year-old from Padubidri. He had lungs and kidney ailment. Following his death on Tuesday, a swab test confirmed that he was infected with Covid-19.

A total of 53 fresh Covid cases, including two councillors of Udupi CMC, were reported on Wednesday. The total number of cases is 1,786.

Two doctors at the district government hospital in Udupi and four other staff at the hospital have also been tested positive. It is suspected that the doctors would have contracted the virus while on duty.

One of the doctors has been admitted at Dr TMA Pai Hospital, Udupi, while another doctor has been advised to be in home isolation. The four other staff at the hospital who tested positive have been advised to be in home isolation and are being treated.

As many as 1,382 have recovered and were discharged and 401 cases are active in the district, undergoing treatment in hospitals and in home isolation.

The swab samples of 655 are pending for results. On Wednesday, 460 swab samples were sent for testing.