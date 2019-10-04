'File plaint to DKBOA if tickets are not issued'

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said passengers who do not receive tickets while travelling in private city buses can file a complaint to DK Bus Operators Association (DKBOA). A police officer of the rank of Inspector will scrutinize the complaints every week and initiate action against the bus operators concerned.

Dr Harsha, participating in the weekly phone-in programme at Mangaluru Commissionerate office here on Friday, said passengers can submit complaints to DKBOA’s WhatsApp number 7996999977.

Issuing tickets to passengers is compulsory under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act and rules. If a passenger is found travelling without ticket, he would be considered as an unauthorised passenger. There are many complaints from passengers against the bus conductors who fail to issue tickets, he added.

Police verification

The association, in the month of September, had urged passengers not to pay the bus fare if conductors fail to issue tickets. When a resident complained that the elderly were denied access to seats reserved for them in private buses, the commissioner promised to sensitise bus conductors on the issue.

He said the association and the police had taken up an initiative to do background check of bus conductors and drivers. After the verification, badges will be issued to them. If bus staff misbehaves with the public, they can file a complaint by identifying their names from the badges, he said.

When residents complained that private buses had suspended their operation to Jokatte and Hoige Bazar, Association President Dilraj Alva promised to look into the issue and have a discussion with the operators. “The road in Hoige Bazar is completely damaged, thus forcing bus operators to operate on alternative route,” he added.

Sundar Salian, a resident, urged Dr Harsha to direct the authorities to plant fruit-bearing trees around the Mangala Stadium. Commissioner responded positively and directed officials to take up an initiative to plant fruit-bearing plants in and around the police stations. Another resident Mahesh urged police to erect a hump near Ganapathi High School, in order to avoid accidents.

Shrill horns

On the shrill horns used by buses, the commissioner directed officials to seize such shrill horns from the shops where they were sold.

A notice should be issued to such shops. A resident Subrahmanya complained that pedestrians were not able to cross the road at Kottara flyover. The police should place a barricade to restrict the speed of the vehicles.

To a query on fish transporting trucks spilling waste water on roads, Harsha said that police will initiate a drive to inspect vehicles.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Lakshmi Ganesh K, DCP (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri were present.