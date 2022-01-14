FIR registered against bank official

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 14 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 23:57 ist

Vittal police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by PFI members against a Facebook user who allegedly posted a provocative message.

In a complaint, the PFI demanded action against a post uploaded on social media by Vishnu Prasad Niddaje, a bank official.

Vishnu in his statement had condemned the incident of a groom arriving for his wedding ceremony dressed as Koragajja. He also made a provocative statement against a community, PFI members said in their complaint to the police.

