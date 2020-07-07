First death due to Covid-19 reported in Kodagu

Kodagu district recorded the first death related to Covid-19 after a 58-year-old man died of Covid-19.

After he complained of breathlessness, the person hailing from Dandinapete in Kushalnagar was admitted to a private hospital in Kushalnagar and later to the district Covid-19 hospital, on July 4.

However, he breathed his last after half an hour of his admission. His throat swab sample tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension for the past 10 years.

Kodagu district Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the last rites were performed on Sunday, as per the guidelines issued by government.

All precautionary measures had been taken during the last rites. The public need not panic, she appealed in a tweet.

The wife of the deceased person has also been tested positive for Covid-19. She is a health worker.

Following the same, Dandinapete and Basavanahalli regions of Kushalnagar have been brought under the containment zones. The private hospital where the infected person had availed treatment, has been sealed.