First-ever conference of CAs in Manipal tomorrow

Udupi branch of Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will organise its first ever annual conference - ‘Jnana Sammilana’ at Dr TMA Pai Hall, near Tiger Circle, in Manipal on January 25.

SIRC Udupi President Narasimha Nayak told mediapersons at Press Club on Thursday that Adani UPCL Executive Director and President Kishor Alva would inaugurate the programme.

200 CAs to take part

Around 200 Chartered Accountants from across the state will participate in the conference.

He said ideal topics were selected for the first conference.

Nayak said the first session would be held on ‘E-assessment and Practical

Approach to Appeals’ by Krishna Upadhya S from Bengaluru.

The second session is on ‘GST Updates and New Returns’ by Colin Oswald Rodrigues from Mangaluru. The third session is on ‘Strategies to Grow in Practice and Frugal Technologies’ by Guruprasad from Bengaluru.

Panel discussion

A panel discussion on ‘White Collar Crimes and Rising Expectations and Compliance Burden on Auditors’ was also planned.

Ganesh Y will moderate the panel discussion. Chandrashekar Shetty, president, Karnataka State Chartered Accountants’ Association will preside over the valedictory programme.

Registration fee

The registration fee is Rs 1,800 for members, Rs 1,500 for youth, Rs 3,000 for non-members and Rs 500 for students.