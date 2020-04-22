Fish found dead in Somavathi rivulet

Fish found dead in Somavathi rivulet

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 22 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 19:41 ist
Fish found dead in Somavathi rivulet in Belthangady.

Several dead fish washed ashore in Somavathi rivulet which supplies water to several wards in Belthangady Town Panchayat.

Locals suspect poisoning of the water by miscreants as a cause for the mass death.

The locals said that five miscreants had attempted to catch fish in the night. When the police reached the spot, the miscreants had fled from the place.

Town panchayat chief officer Sudhakar and others visited the spot. About 0.6 MLD water was lifted from the rivulet to supply water to 11 wards in the town panchayat jurisdiction. The 11 wards have 1,761 water connections.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Fish found dead
rivulet
Belthangady Town Panchayat
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 