Five arrested for murder of youth in Mangaluru

The police have arrested five persons on the charges of murder of a youth in a lodge at Mahaveera Circle in Mangaluru on October 16.

The arrested are Prameeth, Jayson, Karthik, Durgesh and Prajwal, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. Explaining the reason for the murder, he said the victim, Dhanush, had the habit of speaking ill of women, including mother and sister.

All the arrested who were his friends had decided to teach him a lesson by warning him not to speak ill of women and young girls after partying on account of Dasara.

To hold the party, they had booked a room in a lodge on October 14 and were staying. After partying on October 15, while they were asking Dhanush not to speak ill of women, the latter had justified his act.

In a fit of rage, Jayson assaulted Dhanush with a knife in the wee hours of October 16. The injured while trying to flee from the room collapsed near the staircase of the lodge. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

Of the arrested, three had criminal backgrounds with cases against them registered at various police stations relating to rioting, assault, NDPS act and others. Jayson has two cases registered against him at police stations, Prameeth has nine cases, Karthik has two cases.

All arrested do not have any fixed job and were engaged in odd jobs for a living. They will undergo a medical test to ascertain whether they had consumed drugs when the incident occurred, informed the Police Commissioner.