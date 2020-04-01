5 from K'taka attended Tablighi at Delhi's Nizamuddin

Five from Dakshina Kannada attended Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Apr 01 2020, 15:19 ist
  updated: Apr 01 2020, 15:42 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Dakshina Kannada district administration has appealed to people who had attended a religious gathering at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin to furnish details to district health officials or dial 1077. 

As of now, there is information on five persons from the district who had attended the gathering. Two couple from Chembugudde and Pilar situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru along with a leader of Tablighi Jamaat from Uppinangady had reportedly attended the gathering. 

Two persons from Chembugudde and Pilar have been admitted to Wenlock Hospital while their family members are under observation. The health officials have also collected information on the person from Uppinangady and his family and whom he had contacted after returning from Delhi.

