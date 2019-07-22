Five PG accommodations served notices in Puttur

In a drive against unauthorised paying guest (PG) accommodations in Puttur, Puttur CMC commissioner Roopa Shetty conducted a raid on five such centres on Monday.

During the verification of documents, it was found that three PG accommodations had not renewed their licenses and two had not availed permission from the CMC.

There are over 50 PG accommodations functioning in Puttur, of which, only seven have availed licenses from the CMC. The PG accommodations were functioning in houses in Nehru Nagara area.

Each PG accommodation had 10 to 12 students. There was a lack of basic facilities in these accommodations. The guidelines were not followed in preparing food and there was a lack of cleanliness, said the Commissioner.

The commissioner has served notices to five PG accommodations for functioning illegally. Notices will be serviced to all the unauthorised PG accommodations. The functioning of unauthorised PG accommodations will be brought to the notice of police as well, she added.