Flood fury: 36 vented dams damaged in Belthangady

The flash floods and landslides on August 9 in Belthangady taluk have damaged as many as 36 vented dams.

According to officials of the district Minor irrigation department many vented dams had suffered major damages.

“Out of the 43 vented dams, 36 have been damaged. Out of 36, four vented dams in Shishila, Neriya, Aranepade in Charmadi and Koppadagandi in Didupe are completely damaged,” they added.

The damages to the vented dams have worried farmers who are hoping that the irrigation channels connecting their plantations and fields would be repaired at the earliest. Minor Irrigation department Assistant Executive Engineer Krishna Kumar told DH that the floods had damaged embankments of the vented dams.

The flash floods and landslides in the Western Ghats had brought down silt, sand and driftwood, which in turn have damaged embankments. With rivers changing course, the vented dams are now filled with sand. As a temporary measure, the department has cleared the driftwood, removed the silt and repaired the approach road to the vented dams.

“At many places, these vented dams also doubled as bridges providing connectivity to the villages. The department has taken up temporary works to provide connectivity to the villages situated near the vented dams,” Kumar said.

In order to carry out permanent works on damaged vented dams, a Rs 36-crore proposal was submitted to the government, he said. A sum of Rs 2 crore was sought for temporary works like removing silt, driftwood and other emergency works. Further, Rs 22 lakh was sought from deputy commissioner for emergency repair works implemented in the affected areas. In Sullia, 33 vented dams are damaged and the loss, comparatively less, was estimated to be around Rs 5.22 crore. There was no major damage to the vented dams in Sullia and at some vented dams, villagers themselves had cleared the driftwood and sand, sources added.