Flood-like situation reported in Sampaje

A flood-like situation has been reported in Sampaje in Sullia on the border of Kodagu district. With heavy rain in Kodagu border areas, water from Payaswini river had entered into several houses in Koinadu and Chembu villages.

Mudslide has occurred near Marpadka Oorubailu bridge. Huge driftwoods have been washed away in the flood water and have remained stuck at a vented dam in Koinadu. As a result, the flood water has entered several houses.

A vented dam has been damaged at Anehalla in Chembu. Marpadka-Oorubailu bridge that was repaired recently too has been damaged.

Several arecanut plantations have remained inundated in the area.