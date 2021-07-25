Flood threat haunts residents of Gonikoppa

With the monsoon gaining pace, the residents of Gonikoppa are still haunted by the massive flood that hit the town on August 7, 2019. The flood had marooned the entire Gonikoppa town for six days.

Following the flood in Keerehole stream, Nethaji Layout, Patel Nagara, Second Layout, MM Layout, Accappa Layout, Bypass Road and Venkatappa Layout had remained underwater.

The residents had lost all their valuables including TV, clothes and furniture in the flood.

Even after two years, the nightmare of the flood continues to haunt the residents.

Even after a massive flood, no steps have been taken to check the flood in the future. The Gram Panchayat just engages in removing the silt. The encroachment of the Keerehole, rivulet and drains have not been cleared, alleged residents.

When the monsoon nears, the Gram Panchayat and the revenue department readies the relief centres in government schools. Concrete permanent measures have not been taken up so far, complained residents.

Following the encroachment of the Keerehole and the drains, the water storage capacity has decreased and thus the water from Keerehole and stormwater drains maroon the entire town when the region gets bountiful rain. Neither the district administration nor the Gram Panchayat has initiated any permanent measures to solve the flood woes, they said.

The conversion of paddy fields into layouts has also resulted in flooding in the area, felt senior citizens in Gonikoppa.

Kaveri Jalamoola Samrakshana Samithi member Kolleera Gopi Chinnappa alleged that influential people have encroached the stormwater drains.

Gonikoppa town has no relief from floods. The authorities have not taken any measures against encroachment, he added.

Social activist Narayanaswamy Naidu said people should awaken and ensure that encroachments are cleared to check the flooding.

Virajpet tahsildar Yogananda said, "Notices have been served twice to those who have been residing on the banks of Keerehole telling them to relocate to the safer areas. No relief centres will be opened if flood affects those who reside on the banks of the stream this year."

Gonikoppa Gram Panchayat PDO Thimmaiah said that the authorities have decided not to open relief centres for the flood victims this year.

All the residents who have been residing on the banks of Keerehole have been vaccinated, he added.