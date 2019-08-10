Flood: Train services suspended

Due to flooding between Palakkad-Ottappalam, Shoranur-Kuttipuram and Ferok–Kallayi sections of Palghat Railway Division, trains were suspended on these sections on Friday. A landslide was also reported at Karakkad, near Shoranur.

In view of this, the train service was affected in Palakkad-Ernakulam, Palakkad-Shoranur and Shoranur-Kozhikode sections.

The service of Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Maveli Express is cancelled on Friday. The service of Train No 22207 Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Bi-Weekly Express is cancelled. The service of Train No 12601 Puratchi Thalaivar DrMG Ramachandran Central Mail Express is cancelled.

Partial cancellation

The service of Train No 12602 Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central Mail which left Mangaluru on August 8 is partially cancelled between Shoranur and Chennai.

Due to heavy rain in Kerala, train services on Friday was partially cancelled.

The service of Train No 16606 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Ernad Express is partially cancelled between Thrissur and Mangaluru Central; service of Train No.16650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express is partially cancelled between Angamali and Mangaluru Central; service of Train No 12076 Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Janshatabdi Express is partially cancelled between Chalakkudi-Kozhikode; service of Train No 16346 Thiruvananthapuram-Lokmanya Tilak Netravathi Express is partially cancelled between Changanasseri and Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak; service of Train No 16302 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Shoranur Venad Express is partially cancelled between Irinjalakkuda and Shoranur; service of Train No 12617 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express is partially cancelled between Vallathol Nagar and Nizamuddin; service of Train No 16382 Kanniyakumari-Mumbai CSMT Jayanthi Express is partially cancelled between Tiruvalla and Mumbai CSMT.

Train No.17229 Thiruvanthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express is partially cancelled between Ernakulam North and Hyderabad; Train No 22659 Kochuveli-Dehradun Weekly Express is partially cancelled between Kottayam and Dehradun and Train No 12625 Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala Express is partially cancelled between Kayamkulam and New Delhi.