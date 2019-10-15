Floods wash away road in Udupi

After a brief lull, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed Udupi on Tuesday and wreaked havoc in different parts of the district.

A road at Doopadakatte in Bhairampalli Gram Panchayat was washed away in the flood waters of a stream. As a result, the connectivity to Perdooru and Harikhandige was affected.

Traffic affected

The movement of vehicles to Harikhandige was stopped as the road was damaged.

More than 40 acres of standing paddy crops were damaged in the rain.

Flood waters have also inundated plantations with horticultural crops. A few houses are also facing the threat of flood at Bhairampalli.

As the sky remained overcast, the visibility was poor prompting motorists to use headlights while travelling in the afternoon.

The heavy rain coupled with lightning disrupted power supply. As a result, a majority of the villages were plunged into darkness until late night.

Heavy rain in Brahmavar threw normal life out of gear. The flash floods caused a lot of inconvenience, particularly to the motorist, on Brahmavar-Hebri Road for a few hours.

Waterlogging at railway under bridge (RUB) at Chantaru disrupted movement of vehicles for nearly half-an-hour.

Residents were severely affected by the floods in Kunjali in Brahmavar. Hiriyadka, Baindoor, Kundapura and Hebri too received moderate rainfall.

In Dakshina Kannada

Meanwhile, rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada.

The sky remained overcast in Mangaluru since Tuesday noon.

In the past 24 hours, (ending at 8 am on Tuesday), the district received an average rainfall of 10.9 mm.

The artificial floods in Moodbidri old market area severely affected the motorists. Rainwater entered houses at Puthige Padavu and other surrounding areas in Moodbidri.