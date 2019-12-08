Food inspector commits suicide

A food inspector has committed suicide by jumping into River Tunga from Muduba Bridge at Muthinakoppa Gram Panchayat.

The deceased is I D Dattatreya, a resident of Kenchanahalli Colony, in Bhadravati taluk.

He was serving at Hosanagara taluk. It is said that Dattatreya had called his wife Anasooya and informed her that he was near Muduba Bridge and asked her to reach the bridge at the earliest.

By the time she reached near the bridge, his body was found on the shore of River Tunga.

In her complaint, she said that her husband was undergoing harassment at the hands of the tahsildar.

Already, cases under SC/ST Act have been registered. A case was filed against Dattatreya in connection with the corrections in the title deed, said Anasooya.

Cases against 7

In connection with the suicide of the food inspector, N R Pura police have filed cases against seven people including Hosanagara tahsildar Sridhar Murthy.

Cases have been registered against Anand Karve, Nagendra, Vittal, Murugesh, Shashikala, Vanajakshi and the tahsildar.