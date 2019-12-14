Food panel chief for improvement of MSPTCs

Karnataka State Food Commission in-charge Chairman D G Hasabi said the two Mahila Supplementary Production and Training Centres (MSPTC) are running under losses and efforts have to be made to improve the condition of these two centers.

Speaking to media persons at Zilla Panchayat Auditorium on Friday, he said that the Food Commission will submit a report to the government on the availability of food grains at fair price shops, hostels and Anganwadi centres. Inspections are conducted in this regard, he said.

Hasabi said,”The food items should be stored under standard conditions. But the food grains stored at the MSPTCs are getting spoiled as they are not stored in a scientific manner. In the MSPTC at Virajpet alone, 198 quintals of wheat has been spoiled.”

Commission member Muhammed Ali stressed on the need to maintain a separate yardstick for the provision of government schemes, keeping in mind the demographic situation of the district, which comprises hilly areas. The point will be mentioned in the report to be submitted to the government, he said.

Later at a meeting, Hasabi directed the officials of the women and child welfare committee to conduct a survey of malnourished children in the district and to refer to the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) at the district and taluk hospitals.

“Good quality food grains are supplied to the fair price shops, hostels and Anganwadi Centres on time. Meetings have been conducted with officials in 23 districts of the state, including Kodagu district. A state-level meeting with officials will be held on December 23. Based on the observations of the commission, a report will be submitted to the government later”, he said.

Food Commissioner member Manjula said that the meeting of mothers should be conducted in Anganwadi centres once in two months.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy was present.

Visit to nutritional centre

After the meeting, Hasabi paid a visit to the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre at the district hospital and obtained necessary information.

District health and family welfare officer Dr K Mohan, RCH officer Dr Gopinath and Food and Civil Supplies Department deputy director Gaurav Kumar Shetty were present.