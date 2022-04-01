Foot march demanding govt medical college in Udupi held

Demanding the setting up of a government medical college in Udupi, members of Karavali Youth Club and the KRS party organised a foot march from Malpe to Manipal.
Social activist Dr P V Bhandary lamented that even after 22 years of carving of Udupi district, a government medical college has not been set up in the district.
When Dr V S Acharya was the medical education minister, 12 medical colleges were sanctioned in the state. Unfortunately, no medical college was sanctioned to Udupi district, he said.
In spite of getting a seat under the government quota in private medical colleges, students have to shell out Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh as fees. The fees in government medical colleges is between Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, he added.
"We do not want a medical college on PPP mode. We want a government medical college in Udupi," he said.
KRS party founder Ravi Krishna Reddy said, "The private medical college mafia is big. There is a need for government medical college for the benefit of meritorious students from poor families. If a government medical college is set up, then specialised doctors will be recruited. Their service will be available in the district hospital."
A government medical college should be set up in every district and a multi-speciality hospital should be set up in every taluk, while a PHC should be set up at the hobli level, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap
Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty
‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations
10 decor must-haves for your living space
'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival
First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital