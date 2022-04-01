Foot march demanding govt medical college in Udupi held

Members of various organisations take out a foot march from Malpe to Manipal.

Demanding the setting up of a government medical college in Udupi, members of Karavali Youth Club and the KRS party organised a foot march from Malpe to Manipal. 

Social activist Dr P V Bhandary lamented that even after 22 years of carving of Udupi district, a government medical college has not been set up in the district.

When Dr V S Acharya was the medical education minister, 12 medical colleges were sanctioned in the state. Unfortunately, no medical college was sanctioned to Udupi district, he said. 

In spite of getting a seat under the government quota in private medical colleges, students have to shell out Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh as fees. The fees in government medical colleges is between Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, he added. 

"We do not want a medical college on PPP mode. We want a government medical college in Udupi," he said. 

KRS party founder Ravi Krishna Reddy said, "The private medical college mafia is big. There is a need for government medical college for the benefit of meritorious students from poor families. If a government medical college is set up, then specialised doctors will be recruited. Their service will be available in the district hospital." 

A government medical college should be set up in every district and a multi-speciality hospital should be set up in every taluk, while a PHC should be set up at the hobli level, he added.

