For tribals, basic amenities still a distant dream

The aboriginal tribals - Jenu Kuruba, Kadu and Betta Kuruba communities - are still living a life in darkness and are living in huts, lacking basic amenities.

Hundreds of tribals still do not have a proper roof over their head. They neither own a piece of land.

The promise of facilities has still remained a distant dream for them.

There are several tribals residing inside the Aanekadu forest situated a few kilometres away from Chiklihole in Nanjarayapattana Gram Panchayat in Suntikoppa. They are leading life amid a lack of facilities.

The Forest Rights Act promises to provide basic facilities without evicting them from the forest. However, the Gram Panchayat has failed to listen to the woes of the tribals dwelling inside the forest, allege tribal leaders.

The haadi residents can have three square meals only if they work as daily wage labourers. In case the family head is ill, then the members suffer from hunger.

Owing to lack of documents, old age pension and Sandhya Suraksha schemes have not reached the haadi members, said the tribal leaders.

Due to a lack of knowledge on Covid-19, the tribals suffering from cough, fever and cold are still dependent on traditional medicines.

Haadi resident Puttaraju said, "There was an anganwadi building in the haadi. Recently a tree fell on it and the building was damaged. However, the authorities did not even make an effort to clear the fallen tree. This is our condition inside the forest."

Haadi residents Putta and Ramesh said, "Though we have been residing inside the forest for several decades, we have not caused any damage to the forest. The government should give us a house and basic facilities."

Haadi residents Annayya and Parvathi said, "We may belong to the tribal community, but we are still human beings. Without streetlights, we struggle at night. The elected representatives have failed to listen to our woes."

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Chiklihole president Nagesh Poojary said, "Tribals are living in a pathetic condition. Their condition is pitiable during the monsoon."