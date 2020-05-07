Forest dept ensures Indian Gaur reaches habitat

Another Indian Gaur which was spotted at Ashoknagara on Tuesday night, was chased towards the forest of Badaga Ekkaru.

The Indian Gaur was found near a bush in Ashoknagara. A team of officials were formed to monitor the movement of the Indian Gaur. By Wednesday evening, it was found resting on the opposite bank of the river in Kuloor.

DCF V Karikalan said, “The Indian Gaur had swam across River Phalguni and entered into a 100 acres of forest area behind MCF. From there, it can easily reach its habitat.”

To ensure that the Indian Gaur reached its natural habitat, the officials followed the Indian bison in a jeep.

Indian Gaurs are normally found near forest in Bajpe, Badaga Ekkaru. It must have strayed into the city, sources in Forest department said.