Forgery of DC’s signature: Accused goes missing

Suntikoppa Gram Panchayat member Hemanth Kumar, who was allegedly involved in the deputy commissioner’s signature forgery case, has gone missing.

Recently, it was found that three influential people from Kerala had decided to purchase cows from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on behalf of Ayurveda Yoga Kendra, Kumata in Uttara Kannada district.

But, as there are restrictions for the purchase of cows from other states, the deputy commissioner’s permission was required for the Animal husbandry department.

The purchasers had approached Suntikoppa GP member Hemanth in this regard and the latter had prepared a letterhead containing the forged signature of the deputy commissioner and handed it over to them.

The foul play came to light when the Animal husbandry department authorities in Gujarat cross verified the authenticity of the document. Kodagu deputy commissioner had subsequently submitted a complaint to the SP in this matter.

When the people from Kerala who planned to purchase cows, were inquired with, it was found that the GP member had promised them help in obtaining relevant documents from government authorities.

Hemanth had also mediated towards the purchase of land in Bidalli, where the cows were planned to be kept.

As the matter gained publicity, Hemanth Kumar has gone absconding. A case has been registered in Madikeri City police station.

A special team has been formed to nab the accused. Various documents have been confiscated from the house of Hemanth Kumar by the police.