Former MLA stages hunger strike

JD(S) leader Y S V Datta staged a relay hunger strike demanding implementation of economic policies propagated by Gandhi and Ambedkar.

"If we fail to follow the principles of Ambedkar and Gandhi, then we may face problems in the future," he warned.

The former MLA staged a hunger strike along with like-minded people, in the house of a Dalit woman Savithramma, at Shankarapura.

"Owing to the wrong economic policy of the government, people are facing inconvenience," he told reporters.

Stating that there is a decline in pro-people movements in the district, Datta said that like-minded people have discussed taking up few pro-people movements after the lockdown is lifted in the country.

Leader K T Radhakrishna said that the aspirations of the Constitution should be implemented.