Former MLA stages hunger strike

Former MLA stages hunger strike

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 22:42 ist
Former MLA Y S V Datta stages a hunger strike along with like-minded people in Chikkamagaluru.

JD(S) leader Y S V Datta staged a relay hunger strike demanding implementation of economic policies propagated by Gandhi and Ambedkar.

"If we fail to follow the principles of Ambedkar and Gandhi, then we may face problems in the future," he warned. 

The former MLA staged a hunger strike along with like-minded people, in the house of a Dalit woman Savithramma, at Shankarapura.

"Owing to the wrong economic policy of the government, people are facing inconvenience," he told reporters.

Stating that there is a decline in pro-people movements in the district, Datta said that like-minded people have discussed taking up few pro-people movements after the lockdown is lifted in the country.

Leader K T Radhakrishna said that the aspirations of the Constitution should be implemented.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Y S V Datta
relay hunger strike
Chikkamagaluru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 