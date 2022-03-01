Forum appeals to minister to address grievances of land losers

Bhoomalikara Horata Samiti NH 169 members submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari airing the grievances of the land losers for the proposed fourlaning of National Highway 169 from Mallikatte to Karkala.

In a memorandum, they alleged that owing to the altered calculations on compensation as per the directions of the regional officer and project director of NHAI, the agricultural farmlands have been valued 8-12 times lower than the market value.

"We had brought to the notice of the officials that the lands have been valued properly as per NH guidelines for another NH project in the neighbouring district. However, the officials refused to take any corrective steps," they said.

Further, the memorandum stated, "We had approached our elected representatives but to no avail. Finally, we have brought a stay from the court. Unfortunately, the NH legal team has not responded to the stay for the last 10 months. We are not against the proposed fourlaning project."

The members of the Samiti appealed to the minister to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The commercial structures are being undervalued. It is improper to apply GST for structures that are being demolished, they said.

There is no uniformity even in this regard as in some villages GST has been applied at the rate of 12% and in others at 24%, which is not fair, they added.