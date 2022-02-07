Foundation stone to be laid for Central Tower at World Konkani Centre

Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, will organise the 77th birthday of well known entrepreneur P Dayananda Pai at World Konkani Centre on February 8 (10 am).
The portrait of P Dayananda Pai will be unveiled at the World Konkani Hall of Fame.
P Dayananda Pai will also lay a foundation stone for the construction of the Central Tower of World Konkani Centre.
A web portal will be launched to facilitate Vishwa Konkani Social Service Network.
Corporate leader T V Mohandas Pai will deliver the felicitation address.
MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will be the chief guest and Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya will be the guest of honour.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine
In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos
Not everyone is male or female
When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da
Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years
RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'
DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf
Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?
Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland