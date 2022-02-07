Foundation stone to be laid for Central Tower

Foundation stone to be laid for Central Tower at World Konkani Centre

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 07 2022, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 01:03 ist

Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, will organise the 77th birthday of well known entrepreneur P Dayananda Pai at World Konkani Centre on February 8 (10 am).

The portrait of P Dayananda Pai will be unveiled at the World Konkani Hall of Fame. 

P Dayananda Pai will also lay a foundation stone for the construction of the Central Tower of World Konkani Centre.

A web portal will be launched to facilitate Vishwa Konkani Social Service Network.

Corporate leader T V Mohandas Pai will deliver the felicitation address.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will be the chief guest and Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya will be the guest of honour.

World Konkani Centre
Mangaluru
P Dayananda Pai

