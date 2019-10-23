Four held for abusing PSI

Brahmavar police on Wednesday arrested four youth who had obstructed a police officer from discharging his duty.

Kota PSI Nityanand Gowda told DH that he was attacked by four youth early Wednesday near Shiroor Murkai. The cop on night patrol stopped the vehicle after seeing suspicious movement involving three men near Brahmavar Junction.

On witnessing police, they attempted to flee from the place. But the PSI Gowda and his driver succeeded in arresting them. Gowda after questioning their whereabouts took the pictures and directed them to come to Kota police station in the morning for an inquiry.

One Guruprasad who had stepped out of a bar abused him using foul language. The PSI complained to Brahmavar police about the incident and the Brahmavar police nabbed the accused youth and produced them before the court. The youth were later remanded to judicial custody.