Freedom fighter Guddemane Appaiah remembered

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 31 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 00:37 ist
Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Veena Achaiah, Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and others pay tribute to freedom fighter Guddemane Appaiah on Sunday.

Freedom Fighter Subedar Guddemane Appaiah Gowda’s Commemoration Day was observed on Sunday.

Dignitaries paid floral tributes to a statue of the freedom fighter, at Field Marshal K M Cariappa Circle, during a programme organised by the district administration and Arebhashe Culture and Literary Academy.

A commemorative postal cover released by the Department of Posts was handed over to the dignitaries on the occasion.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah, Madikeri CMC president Anitha Poovaiah, vice president Savitha Rakesh, CMC members Shwetha, Kalavathi, Arebhase Culture and Literary Academy chairman Lakshminarayana Kajegadde, Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy chairperson Dr Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah, Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and Additional DC Raju Mogavira were present.

The CMC president, Karnataka Arebhashe Culture and Literary Academy chairman and members paid floral tributes on the premises of the Old Fort where Appaiah Gowda was hanged.

Freedom fighter
Subedar Guddemane Appaiah Gowda
tributes paid
Kodagu

