Fugitive advocate remanded to police custody

Special Public Prosecutor of Lokayukta was booked for sexually harassing a law intern and had gone into hiding

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 21 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 21:51 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of Lokayukta and ACB [Anti-Corruption Bureau] KSN Rajesh, who was booked for sexually harassing a law intern, was remanded to four days of police custody on Tuesday.

Rajesh, who had gone into hiding after an FIR was registered against him on October 18, had surrendered at the Third JMFC Court on Monday.

The court had remanded him to judicial custody on Monday. The police, in turn, had filed an application seeking his custody.

After hearing the application, the judge remanded him to four days of police custody until December 25.

