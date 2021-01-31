Gadi Utsava to be started again: KDA chairman T S Nagabharana

Kannada Development Authority chairman T S Nagabharana said that the authority will restart Gadi Utsava that had stopped a decade ago.

He was speaking during the office-bearer's meeting of Kannada Jagruthi Samithi.

Kannada implementation programmes should be implemented at the grassroots level in border villages, he said.

The government has decided to observe 'Kannada Kayaka Varsha', to promote usage of Kannada this year. The campaign is being carried out successfully on the effective implementation of Kannada. The campaign is aimed at usage of Kannada in banks, he added.