Gadi Utsava to be started again: KDA chairman

Gadi Utsava to be started again: KDA chairman T S Nagabharana

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 31 2021, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 00:44 ist

Kannada Development Authority chairman T S Nagabharana said that the authority will restart Gadi Utsava that had stopped a decade ago. 

He was speaking during the office-bearer's meeting of Kannada Jagruthi Samithi.

Kannada implementation programmes should be implemented at the grassroots level in border villages, he said. 

The government has decided to observe 'Kannada Kayaka Varsha', to promote usage of Kannada this year. The campaign is being carried out successfully on the effective implementation of Kannada. The campaign is aimed at usage of Kannada in banks, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gadi Utsava
Kannada Development Authority
T S Nagabharana
Kannada Kayaka Varsha

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 