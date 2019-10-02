Gandhi Jayanti: ICYM members repair, clean road

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM), Cordel Unit, organised ‘road repair and Swacch Bharath Abhiyan’ on Tuesday, at Kulshekar.

The programme began with the inaugural ceremony at 8.30 am.

Ex-mayor Bhaskara K was present and lauded the youth for taking such an initiative. Rev Fr Victor Machado, Vicar of Kulshekar church spoke on the occasion.

The participants were divided into two teams, one team headed from the church towards Kaikamba by cleaning and removing the plastic and other non-degradable waste on the road.

The other team filled potholes causing discomfort for the travellers for two months. A total of 60 youth and around 25 parishioners participated in the programme. Along with the youth, autorickshaw drivers and Kiran Enterprises extended a helping hand for the noble cause.

Celebrations

Gonzaga School celebrated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

Dr Rose Veera D’Souza, Associate Professor, Head of Political Science department, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) was the chief guest. Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo and the Vice-principal Jacintha D’Costa were dignitaries.

Dr Rose Veera D’Souza spoke on Gandhian ideals, compassion towards humanity and also emphasized on the importance of ‘Shramdhan’.

The programme commenced with a “Sarva Dharam Prarthana” by Scouts and Guides. A cultural programme based on the theme “Principles of Gandhi” was held.

Various competitions were conducted on account of Gandhi Jayanti and the winners were awarded certificates.

Health camp

Lions Club Valencia, Accu-Labs and Delta Eye Care organised a health camp at Nympha Sadan, Bolar Gandhi Jayanti and International Day of senior citizens on Wednesday. Free diabetic, blood sugar check, eye testing, spectacles were given to the needy at a subsidised cost.