Garbage slid areas: Panel to submit report soon

A state-level team visited the garbage slid areas of Pacchanady and Mandara on Thursday and promised to submit a report to the state government within a week.

The four-member team was led by S Pattabhiraman (Director of Swacch Citeezz Infrastructure Private Limited in Chennai) also interacted with residents forced to relocate to a temporary shelter in HUDCO apartment in Baithurli near Kulashekara and collected information from them.

“We will submit a report within a week and find a suitable solution to the problem within 15 days. The government will initiate measures within two weeks,” he assured. The sliding of garbage had damaged three houses completely. Inmates of 24 houses were forced to flee from their homes.

“There is a fear that stinking garbage would trigger an epidemic. About 20 acres of fertile farmland was damaged. Suitable compensation should be announced for the victims,” said victims of garbage sliding.

Rajesh Bhat, a resident of Mandara said, “Mandara Keshava Bhat who wrote Mandara Ramayana in Tulu hails from Mandara. The government should develop his house, thereby treasure his contribution to the literary world.”

17 families who are affected by garbage slide said, “There is a possibility of the landslide in the future. We can not live in Mandara. The government should provide us suitable compensation. We are ready to relocate to a safe place.”

Ten affected families from Mandara said; “We cannot use our farmland for the next 20 years. We will stay here if the government releases compensation.”

MCC Commissioner Shanadi Ajith Hegde expressed solidarity to the victims.

“All efforts will be made to provide suitable compensation,” he stressed.

Other team members including Dr P M Kulkarni, president, Bhagerath and Director JMS Group of Companies, Mysore, Ramesh, senior environmental engineer, KSPCB and Nagesh Prabhu C, Director, M/s Zigma Global Environsolitions Pvt Ltd, Erode were present.