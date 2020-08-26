The Adani group has roped in Flughafen Munchen GmbH, a German firm, to operate Mangalore International Airport.

The Union government in the year 2019 had approved leasing out three airports – Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow – to Adani Enterprises for operation, management and development under the public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

The Adani group had floated a global tender for operation and management to issue subcontract.

Flughafen Munchen GmbH will be in charge of integrated management of the airport, terminal development and people-friendly project implementation.

The technical management will be carried out by the Airports Authority of India.

It is said that senior officers from the Adani Group had even visited Mangaluru recently.