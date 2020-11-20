Give opportunity to senior BJP leaders: Appachu Ranjan

Give opportunity to senior BJP leaders: Appachu Ranjan

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 20 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 23:21 ist
Appachu Ranjan.

Ministers who failed to discharge their duties should be dropped from the cabinet and opportunity should be given to senior BJP leaders, said Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan.

“Those who had become minister four times in the past have become minister once again. Umesh Katti, myself and others have won the Assembly election several times. We should also be given an opportunity during the expansion of the cabinet,” he said.

The BJP high command will not consider the list of probable candidates for ministerial berths given by state leaders, said the MLA.

“I am confident that the high command will consider senior BJP leaders,” he said.

